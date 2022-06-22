Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta has been busy casting ballots, new mayor and new commissioners with another election in November and if some have their way removing the Confederate memorial will be on the ballot.

“Relocating the confederate memorial is a recommendation the mayor’s task force made a year and a half ago.

“I feel as strongly about it as ever, and It’s very important I think that we remove those monuments from public spaces,” said Task Force member Mallory Millender.

Commissioners have not acted on the recommendations despite support.

“It offends and it’s offended me ever since I found out what it meant we’re coming off the heels of Juneteenth we make a decision whether to take it down or not,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

With no movement on the memorial, supporters of relocating it are proposing commissioners put it to the people by approving a binding resolution on relocating it on the November ballot.

“What are they afraid of if they think they are right then let them put it on the ballot but we’re going to ask them we’re going to talk with them we’re going to try and give them an opportunity to see why it should be relocated,” said Michael Gallucci.

“I think it would be beneficial if you hear the voice of the voters be whatever it may be,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

My opinion would be to put it on a ballot and go from there because otherwise I don’t know where this would end up going,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

“If we need to put it on the ballot to let the voters decide then we should also do that,” said Commissioner Johnson.

Elections officials say the commission does have the authority to put a binding resolution on the ballot however will have to act quick the resolution would have to be approved 90 days before the November 8th election date.