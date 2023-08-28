JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Recent shootings in Jefferson County are causing concern for people who live there.

An overnight drive-by shooting leaves five people injured. Days later, a 19-year-old dies following another shooting.

Authorities tell us that shooting incidents in Jefferson County are on the rise.

Khia Shields was asleep on the sofa when she was shot around 1 A.M. last Saturday morning.

“She walks in my room,” said Shareka Pitts, Khia’s mother. “I’m up, looking… she’s looking at me, I’m looking at her. She had her hands held out like, ‘mommy, mommy, I’m shot.”

That’s when she saw Khia was shot in the chest.

Khia was taken to Augusta University where she was pronounced dead. She had just celebrated her birthday days before.

Her mother says Khia had a warm personality and beautiful spirit.

“She was just a normal teenager,” said Pitts.

Khia’s mother tells us her home should have been her safe space. She says she’s going to do everything she can to make sure this doesn’t happen to another innocent person.

“Just put the guns down,” urged Pitts.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is one of the agencies on this case.

Thomson Special Agent in Charge, Patrick Morgan, tells us there has recently been an uptick in this kind of violence.

“It appears to us that this is some type of gang associated violence that’s going on,” said Morgan. “We’re trying to get a handle on that and conduct several investigations that date back a couple of months that we think are all tied to the incidents that have taken place recently. We’re saying that these people today… they are quick to pick up a gun to try and solve an issue that they’re having. And it’s like Ms. Shields’ mother said we gotta have these people put the guns down.”

Khia’s mother says that her family and the love from the community is getting her through this moment.

“I’m going to keep her name alive,” said Pitts. “I’m gonna keep speaking on her until we can come up with a solution to stop gun violence.”

If you have any information about the recent instances violence in Jefferson County or the surrounding areas, you can call the Thomson GBI’s anonymous tip line at 706-595-2575. You can also call the Wrens Police Department at 706-547-3232 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-478-625-4014.