Purple Heart Day is August 7; local soldier poses for photo commemorating it

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A day meant to remember military servicemembers is right around the corner.

Purple Heart Day is observed on August 7 and commemorates the creation of the Purple Heart. It also honors the men and women who are of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, according to the National Holiday Calendar.

A local military soldier has already acknowledged the occasion.

Augusta-native Army Sgt. 1st Class Bobby Boswell, a combat engineer stationed in Hawaii, posed for a picture to pay to tribute to the day. The image was provided by the Department of Defense Visual Information Distribution Services. He was one of ten featured, here. The photos were taken on Thursday, August 1.

Meanwhile, Purple Heart Day is also known as National Purple Heart Day, Purple Heart Recognition Day, and Purple Heart Appreciation Day.

Since 1932, it has been celebrated on various days.