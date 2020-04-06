Purchase a local restaurant gift card, help feed an AU health hero…and it’s all online

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -With the purchase of a gift card from local restaurants you can help feed medical professionals on the front line.

Fat Man’s Hospitality Group teamed up with Augusta University for their hashtag- Our- AU-Health- Heroes Program.

With Governor Kemp’s shelter-in-place order, the original drop-off plan is cancelled

However, you can still chip in.

You can purchase gift cards from select restaurants and make it out to community@augusta.edu.

To find a list of these restaurants you can head to HUBAugusta.com.

Brad Usry with Fat Man’s Hospitality group says, “these guys would love to go home, and they can’t. And so, for them to be able to get a $50 or $25 gift card to feed the people around them or to be able to save that card and one day come to one of our restaurants and bring their family in that’s pretty cool.”

Since there is a shelter in place order, you can order these online as an e-gift card or mail it to:

Augusta University, Office of Philanthropy, 1120 15th St., AD 1104, Augusta, GA 30912