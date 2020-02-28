Puppy yoga comes to Brandon Wilde retirement community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some local pups want to help you find your center and find themselves a fur-ever home.

The Brandon Wilde retirement community in Evans hosted its puppy yoga event today. Newschannel Six was there to take part in the fun.

Avery Villines, Senior Director of Community Life Services said,

“This is our second time doing this. The last time we did it, all of the puppies got adopted and our residents loved it; but this has been the talk of the town. Everyone is excited to come and not just be on the floor with the puppies. But to just come and watch the joy on everybody’s faces and to be able to see those puppies running around…”

If you would like to adopt one of the puppies — you can visit Hands-2-Paws.org or contact Hands-2-Paws on Facebook.

