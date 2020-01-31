Public weighs in on gateway sculpture at Sand Bar Ferry Road



AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) —- “What is a gateway sculpture?” asked the executive director for the Augusta Arts Council, Brenda Durant.

It’s so much more than a sculpture. It’s a greeting to visitors and a reminder to residents of whats the Garden City Represents.

“It says welcome, welcome to Augusta, welcome to a community that the celebrates arts, and we’re pretty cool here,” explained Durant.

The arts council wants to install it at the intersection of Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road. Durant says public art becomes the city’s art, once it is planted there.

“A billboard is second six impression, I would say a gateway sculpture will be the same,” said Durant. “When you pass by it, you’ll say what did I pass. This place is kind of cool.”

The arts council is taking notes from the Alexander Drive Sculpture pushback. They want public-input into the best way to showcase the history of Sand Bar Ferry.

“To involve the community into this, I think a way to inform us about the process rather than just the artist,” said Wesley L. Stewart.

Stewart told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, art is what you make it. The city needs to get the ball rolling on these projects

“In the end, they have the best interest,” said Stewart. “It’s not that they are trying to push this through in a sense that they hope everyone likes it. “

The Greater Augusta Arts Council says this project will continue to be a national call to artists. However, the person the pick has to have a local artist help with the project.

“We hope as we do more public art, and a local artist has been mentored, more of them will be engaged,” said Durant. “Essentially, we will have a local artist to do a gateway.”

Thursday was the last day for the public to weigh in. If you have any questions about the gateway project, you’re advised to contact the Greater Augusta Arts Council.



