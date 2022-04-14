AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Public transportation across the U.S. are extending the mask mandate for passengers until May 3, 2022.

Deputy director of Augusta Transit Dr. Oliver Paige says every bus stop in Augusta will continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

“To ensure that the CDC collects enough data to study how this new variant impact society in the nation they feel as an abundance of caution to extend the mask mandate” said Dr. Paige.

Dr. Paige say passengers are required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth and if you don’t have a covid mask on hand ….

“They can ask the bus operator for mask and one will be given to them but it is important that all are riders are expected to be wearing a mask covering their nose and mouth while using our service” said Dr. Paige.

He also says so far they haven’t had any reports of passengers refusing to wear mask at the bus stops.

Riders should bring an official statement from a doctor if they’re not authorized to wear one.

“If the passenger still is adamant, they do not want to wear a mask the bus will be stopped And that passenger will be asked to leave the bus” said Dr. Paige.

He says he doesn’t foresee having to extend the mandate past the may 3rd date. if you’re travelling by plane you’ll also be required to wear until then.