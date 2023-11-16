AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Local golfers are weighing in on planned improvements at the Augusta Municipal golf course.

The first public input session took place Thursday afternoon, highlighting Augusta National Golf Club’s plan to partner with Augusta Tech on the operation of the city-owned golf course known as The Patch.

Plans announced last spring call for a major overhaul of the course, so the public gets the opportunity to say what they want to see.

“No real concerns. I would like to see the pricing basically stay the same and you know the quality of the greens and fairways… I would like for them maybe improve a little bit,” said Wendell Crawford who says he plays the course occasionally.

No one was allowed to film the session including the media, according to organizers.

There are two meetings scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17; one during the morning and one during the early afternoon. The final listening session is scheduled for Saturday morning, Nov. 18.

Registration is currently closed for the remaining meetings. Questions and inquiries can be sent to mindy@chrysalislab.org.