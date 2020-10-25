Public safety officers revered in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Many people came together in North Augusta Saturday for a “Back the Blue” rally.

Public safety officers took center stage during the big event at Maude Edenfield Park. Speakers at the rally included Mayor Bob Petitt, Public Safety Chief John Thomas, and South Carolina State Represtentative Bill Hixon.

David and Maribeth Weikle organized the Back the Blue rally. David said they felt dismayed about the mistreatment of police officers around the country so they decided to show their local officers their appreciation for everything they do.

He said, “I traveled for 26 years. I’ve been around this country and around this world and I think that North Augusta (public safety) has one of the best relationships with its community than of any place I’ve ever been. That’s why I love coming home.”

Several North Augusta public safety officers also received gifts at the rally.