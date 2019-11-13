Public meeting to be held regarding the Lock and Dam’s future

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many people are expected to attend a meeting on November 13 regarding the future of the New Savanah Bluff Lock and Dam.

At 6:00 p.m., representatives from the US Army Corps of Engineers will be the Boathouse Community Center to tell the public their latest plans.

Recently, officials with the Corps announced they want to tear down the Lock and Dam and replace it with a rock weir.

The Corps added it would be open to a taller rock weir only if the Georgia Ports Authority agrees to pay for the cost increase.

If a rock wier were to built, the river’s water levels would go down about two feet.

This is concerning to many people. Especially to those who want to save the upstream pool. Concerned citizens say the pool’s current levels are vital to Augusta’s prosperity.

Augusta’s former mayor, now a private citizen, Bob Young said, “The rock weir will not control flooding and flows on the river as the Lock and Dam currently does. But the key point to remember is the only way to maintain the pool, at the current elevation, is with the Lock and Dam. No rock weir will maintain that pool level no matter how they package it. Whether they put lipstick on it, it’s still going to be a pig. The Lock and Dam is the only way to maintain the pool.”

A big attributor to the Lock and Dam’s current situation is the deepening of the Savannah Harbour.

“It doesn’t matter to the Georgia Ports Authority whether Augusta has a lock and dam. They could care less! They just want to get big ships into the port but we need to send a loud message to the Georgia Ports Authority that we care! And they ought to do what they can do to prevent the Corps of Engineers of destroying the Lock and Dam,” added Young.

The meeting tonight lasts from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Boathouse Community Center (101 Riverfront Dr, Augusta, GA 30901).