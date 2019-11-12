Public interest group opposes SRS Plutonium Bomb Plan, wants clean up

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A few public interest groups want to pump the brakes on the proposed SRS Plutonium Bomb Plant.

The group SRS Watch led the discussion on why some people strongly oppose the Department of Energy’s large scale plutonium production plan for the former MOX site. Tom Clements spoke to the group at the Richmond County Library Tuesday afternoon. He said the same mission failed at the now-closed Rocky Flats site in Colorado, resulting in contamination and environmental crimes.

Clements said plutonium pits created there caused health issues for workers. He added the MOX facility had construction problems that need to be addressed first.

“They are looking for a way to use the facility, I don’t spite them for that,” Clements said. “But we don’t think it should be for a nuclear weapons mission Savannah River Site has never had.”

“You have no technology to eliminate radioactive waste once it’s made by man,” Rose Hayes, a Medical Anthropologist said.

The League of Women Voters is against creating more warheads because it said thousands already exist in America. The group would like to see more efforts to clean up plutonium.