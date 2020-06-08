Public Input Sessions for Columbia County’s Vision 2035 begins

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – Starting today you can give your input on what future projects should be developed in Columbia County.

County leaders want more input on what residents want to see developed in the area.

This Vision 2035 plan was originally adopted in 2016, but over the years updates have been made.

The Director of Planning Services, Scott Sterling, says it’s important that residents get to speak up before the plan is finalized.

“This is the vision that sets forth a plan where we want to go. It provides staff as a work program, and things we need to accomplish in the next five years,” says Sterling.

Today is the first of two public input sessions. You can drop in from 3 PM-7 PM in Government Building A on Ronald Reagan Drive. It will be the same time on Wednesday at the Exhibition Center in Grovetown.