AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Board of Education wants to hear from you about a proposed property tax increase.

The Board wants to raise property taxes more than 10 percent above the current rollback millage rate in order to meet its revenue goals.

That means the owner of a home worth $150-thousand dollars would pay $91.41 more in property taxes.

The Board will hold three public hearings.

Those will be at Noon and 6 P.M. on August 22 and at 5:30 P.M. on August 29th.

All of those will be held at the Board of Education Headquarters on Broad Street.