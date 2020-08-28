PruittHealth Augusta facility holds event to mourn and stand strong

Augusta, 08/28/2020 (WJBF) – Thursday night, a vigil was held outside of the PruittHealth-Augusta Rehabilitation Center at 2541 Milledgeville Rd. Faculty and staff were joined by family members of those within the facility, as well as local clergy, as they held up luminaries in a sign of hope in dark times.

A spokesperson for PruittHealth, which has several facilities in the River Region, said the event was an opportunity for all those affected by the threat of COVID-19 to stand together. Patients watching from inside the center, while they cannot see their loved ones in person, “know that now, more than ever, the country needs to heal,” even if it means being near their family and friends in thought only – the struggle of all requiring strength and unity in the months to come.

CLICK HERE to watch the full event courtesy of PruittHealth.

Since the pandemic began, PruittHealth, Inc., has held many of these ceremonies of solidarity at sites across the state.

A patient’s daughter speaking during the vigil told the assembled healthcare workers and staff, “Y’all are giving the love, hand on hand, that we cannot give to our hand – and we appreciate it.”

Thirteen patients have died as a result of contracting COVID-19 at the Milledgeville Road facility. Forty-eight (48) patients have recovered, and 22 of their staff have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. You can click here for more information concerning those affected by the virus.

