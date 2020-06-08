Protesters in Grovetown hope to ‘be the change’

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – People raised their voices in the streets of Columbia County Saturday. Demonstrators in Grovetown took part in a Unity March. The “Be The Change Foundation” hosted the event that started in the downtown area. Some demonstrators said they have heard enough when it comes to police brutality. They added they are calling for social justice.

Be The Change Organizer Randy LaMons told NewsChannel 6, “You don’t have to riot and everything to get your point across. Sometimes you can go the peaceful route. That’s really what we want to display. That’s why we asked the police department to come out here to show them that we are on the same side. We are all fighting for equality.”

Organizers said they want to demonstrate that peaceful protesting is not only effective, but important in getting the message across.