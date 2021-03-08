Proposed non-discrimination ordinance returns to commissioners

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) City leaders put off taking action on the non-discrimination ordinance late last year saying they wanted to see public input but the measure coming back before commissioners on Tuesday.

Some city leaders feel it’s a good idea to have a place to hear complaints of discrimination at Augusta businesses.

“Just being able to get it off your chest is a benefit to the community and it shows all members of the community that we’re trying to work together as one,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The city attorney has been working on a draft of a new non-discrimination ordinance.

It prohibits discrimination at city businesses based on several criteria.

The ordinance says when there is a complaint city compliance department would set up mediation between the parties, and if one the parties remains unsatisfied the complaint would go to Magistrate Court.

in December s commissioners had issues about the ordinance being needed and those issues remain.

“We have a compliance department, we have a human resources we have EOA these people are trained they’re capable of doing what they suppose to do and they do it so I think we ought to leave it alone,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The latest proposal does not include the nine member citizens panel to hear complaints that was part of the first draft.

“I think the citizens committee needs to remain in there to give the community a voice,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams..

The new ordinance sets a fine of 500 dollars for a violation of the ordinance, 1000 dollars for a second offense, but commissioners are not sure of how much it would cost to implement a new ordinance or how the city would pay for it.

“There’s a lot that’s not stated in there that’s reason why I vote against a lot of things because a lot of questions are not answered,” said Clarke.

Though there are a lot of questions with this ordinance supporters are hoping commissioners approve it at their next regular meeting this month, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.