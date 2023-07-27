MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF)- The town of 8,000 people has been in crisis for the last few weeks.

A proposed solid waste management plan would expand the landfill, but could turn people’s homes into a trash dump. It’s making many in the area not happy.

“We’re in a fork in the road. We’re at a pivotal point here in Jenkins County, it is a critical time for us,” said Millen resident Vondesa Lee.

People like Vondesa Lee have been frustrated in recent weeks, as the Jenkins County landfill could expand beyond its 258 acres under contract.

But this would not be good news for the people of Millen.

“We’ve been told that the hope is to bring in all sorts of waste from 26 other counties, to our county here in Jenkins,” said Lee. “We don’t want that. That is something our county is not interested in. We live in a beautiful community, we love our home, and we want to take care of our home. We do not want to become the dumping ground for everyone else’s trash–that’s not what we want to be known for.”

The proposal came from Atlantic Waste Services, with the intention to expand the landfill. But Lee along with others in the community are not on board.

“If this new landfill passes, there would be 110 transfer trucks carrying household garbage into the county daily. We do not want to be the dumping ground for 25-35 counties,” said Neal’s Hardware Owner Johnny Neal.

“Once they start doing what they’re talking about doing, the odors, the buzzards, the traffic, it’s gonna be uninhabitable,” said land owner Mark Joyner.

“I own 94 acres on the farm, lived on it now for 4 years, and I don’t think you could live there. The quality of life with the air, the smell, the animals that would be attracted-I think it would be terrible. I’m worried about the water having a well system and the quality of water you’re drinking: it’s just terrible all the way around,” said farmer Steve Amick.

“They’re talking about a big, multi-county facility coming in here,” said 35-year-farmer Don Burke. “And we feel like it’s gonna have an adverse impact on our air and water qualities, and our quality of life here.”

Burke also says he’s concerned about the runoff that could come from this, along with potential contamination of underground water.

County Administrator Grady Saxon says the waste management plan might have been proposed by Atlantic Waste, but it is a requirement by law in the state of Georgia.

However, the board of commissioners is taking the concerns from the public into consideration: which are only growing by the day.

“We are counting on our county commissioners to make the right decision when it comes to our quality of life here in Jenkins County,” said Vondesa Lee.

Jenkins County commissioners will meet again on August 8th, where County Attorney George Rountree will address the solid waste management plan, and will allow the public to voice their ongoing concerns.

Saxon says the meetings will be at the courthouse at 3 PM and 4 PM in a couple weeks, and another meeting is expected in September.