AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It happens all the time in Augusta…running into someone asking for money

“I got panhandled yesterday on Washington Road when I stopped at the car wash,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The growing practice of panhandling, especially on city streets and highways, have commissioners calling for the creation of a panhandling ordinance similar to what Columbia County has in place to put a stop to those who commissioners say are not truly needy.

“What we have is an organized panhandling group of people out there. They work in shifts, it’s time to call it quits,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

But commissioners have questions about how the panhandling ordinance would be enforced and what would the impact be on the poor.

“Also want to make sure that we are protecting our homeless population, because that is very important as well,” said Commissioner Stacy Pulliam.

A commission committee approved having a work session to begin the process of drafting an ordinance, because it’s an issue that is seen every day.

“You go to a restaurant, there’s somebody who wants a dollar and you’re riding down the street and they want a dollar. I just think it’s overwhelming in Augusta,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

City leaders are signing on to continue the discussion of new rules against panhandling.