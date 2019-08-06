Proposed amphitheater naming fails

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commissioners today hit the brakes on naming their proposed amphitheater.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy wants to name the amphitheater planned for Lake Olmstead Stadium after commissioners Andrew Jefferson and Grady Smith, who both died last year while in office.

But the commission opposed the idea because a new amphitheater hasn’t even been approved yet.

“At this point we hadn’t even designed a place we haven’t even did anything yet we’ve just been in discussion talking about it I don’t want to put a name out there just yet I’m not against those names Grady was a plumber, Andrew Jefferson was a contractor I don’t see how that relates to an amphitheater,” said Commissioner Marion Williams

Some commissioners saying they could sell the naming rights for a new amphitheater, and make money, the vote to name the facility failed four in favor five against and one abstention.