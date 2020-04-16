Proposal would use Augusta tax dollars for small business loans

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) It’s been about a month now that small businesses like this nail salon in Augusta have been ordered to shut down, costing jobs and paychecks.

But now commissioners are looking at a proposal that could send some relief their way.

These are not pretty times for many business considered non-essential.

Bars are closed, restaurants ordered to keep their sit down customers out.

It’s taking a toll.

“It’s been quite a change try to adapt to a situation you never saw coming we’re doing what we can making renovations,” said Barry Blackston, a downtown business owner.

To help business and non profits Mayor Hardie Davis proposing an emergency covid-19 relief program.

One part of this program would use one million dollars to set up a no interest loan program for small businesses,

“There’s an immediate need in our community in terms of being able to help folks particularly the small businesses,who need help right now they’re one foot away from closing their doors and shuttering,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

“Yes I can understand it the government did tell people that they had to close down their businesses so I don’t see any reason why we should not be able to help the small businesses,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The proposal would make the loans forgivable after two years, meaning the city would not recover its investment

“A forgivable loan is not a loan it’s just a straight here’s the money take it we give it to you I don’t know if it’s the right way to go,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Barry Blackston has not heard of the city loan proposal, but says he would have no problem paying a loan back,

“That’s just how we operate we’re not looking for a handout we’re just trying to keep our employees employed and keep downtown happening,” said Blackston.

Under the mayor’s proposal The Housing and Community Development Department would administer the loan program it has experience in that area commissioners are expected to act on the proposal at their meeting Tuesday in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.,