COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District Board of Education has published a notice alerting residents of a property tax increase.

According to the notice, the Board of Education has tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 12.20%.

Officials say that the tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 17.350 mills, which is an increase of 1.887 mills.

So in other words, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $200,000 is approximately $150.96 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $550,000 is approximately $415.14, according to officials.

The Board of Education will be hosting three public meeting hearings to allow residents to comment on whether the School District’s millage rate should be subject to a rollback.

The three public hearings are:

June 29th at 4 P.M. – Grovetown High School, 2110 Warrior Way, Grovetown, GA

July 11th at 5:30 P.M. – Board of Education Building, 4781 Hereford Farm Road, Evans, GA

July 25th at 6 P.M. – Board of Education Building, 4781 Hereford Farm Road, Evans, GA

To read the entire published notice, read below: