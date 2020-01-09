Promoters will put big bucks into Lake Olmstead

There’s a big buzz again at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

As we first reported the city has agreed to a ten year deal with a Las Vegas company to bring concerts and events to the old ball Park starting this Masters.

The company will also hold other events throughout the year.

The old stadium needs work and city officials say the company C-4-Live will be making hundreds of thousands of dollars in renovations to Lake Olmstead.

“They are bringing approximately 475 thousand dollars a year in renovations going into the first four four and a half years they’re also going to contribute to the yearly maintenance program that we have there at the stadium,” says Commissioner John Clarke.



Clarke says the city is committed to only doing regular routine maintenance at Lake Olmstead since it will continue to own the stadium.