Promoters check out Lake Olmstead Stadium

The company planning to bring big time events to Lake Olmstead Stadium likes what they see.

This afternoon the two managing partners of C-4 Live LLC took a tour of the old ballpark

Last week the company signed a ten year deal with the city.

They’ll bring in entertainment during Masters week as well as well as ten more dates throughout the year.

“When we first saw this we fell in love with the stadium right of way it works with everything we’re trying to do We got a lot of plans I know everyone’s anxious to hear them we’re still getting through them but the next ten years is going to change what this place is about and hopefully what the whole city is about,” says Greg Costello Managing Partner of C-4 Live LLC

The company plans to invest 1 point 7 million dollars to help renovate Lake Olmstead Stadium.

That could include a retractable roof to shield spectators from the weather.