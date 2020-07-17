Prom in the Park still scheduled at Evans Towne Center Park Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many proms were cancelled because of the pandemic, but Columbia County has found a way to hold one for the class of 2020 and 2021.

Prom in the Park is set for tomorrow night at Evans Town Center Park.

950 people RSVP’d. The park can hold up to 15,000 people. There are less people anticipated to go.

That would be more or less 5% of the occupancy covered.

They will be screening students to enter. Attractions include carnival rides, food trucks and water slides. There will be rooms for students to bring a change of clothes.

Columbia County says they will spread out different attractions wide enough for students to social distance.

Programs and Events Manager, Rachael Enfinger, says, “they are all going to be spread out through cabanas and beaches for the school that they attend. Those beaches will be set up across the large field with seating that will be spread out throughout there and the tables that we are providing only have two-to-four seats so that they really can sit either just with their date or the group that they arrived with.”

Augusta University’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Phillip Coule says this is going to be an at-risk event, but he doesn’t think it’s out of the ordinary.

“I’m in the middle on this. I think if people take reasonable precautions, particularly if they wear their mask and maintain some distance that it’s not unreasonable to do. You know, we have to coexist with COVID. We’re going to be living with this for a while so we have to have some balance,” says Dr. Coule.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, the DJ takes the stage at 8:00 PM, and there’s a firework display to close out the night starting at 10:00 PM.