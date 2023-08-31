AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Department of Public Health (DPH) is hosting “Project Refresh” Shower Day, Thursday, August 31st.

The event is free, the services are free, and open to the public.

It includes showers, food, clothing, shoes, haircuts, hairstyles, manicures, resources….and the best ever, free transportation with Augusta Transit from 4 locations!

Pick Up Locations: buses start at 8:30am, will make several return trips if you miss the first time around

Broad St. Transfer Center:1546 Broad Street

Salvation Army Center for Hope: 1384 Greene Street

GAP Ministries: 1240 Ellis Street

Master’s Table Soup Kitchen: 702 Fenwick Street

Shower Day is from 9am until Noon.