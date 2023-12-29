AUGUSTA, Ga. – Project Refresh is offering more resources for people without a home.

“100 Coats For 100 Showers” was sponsored today by Project Refresh and was held at the Department of Public Health, which is on Laney Walker Boulevard.

Clothes, food, and haircuts were also provided to those in attendance.

Augusta Transportation was on had to give those in need free rides.

“We get to provide hope and dignity to a population that goes unnoticed. They live their lives hidden from society. And what I love about what we do is we have an opportunity to provide hope and dignity through a shower, but we hope that through doing it we are able to make it a catalyst for change in people,” says Brittany Hutto, the Executive Director for Project Refresh Inc.

According to organizers, Project Refresh has provided more than 400 showers to those living on the streets, and they say that they plan to provide showers on the last workday of every month.

If you would like to donate to or volunteer with Project Refresh, you can go to projectrefreshinc.com for more information.