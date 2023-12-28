AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Project Refresh is hosting a shower day to help Augusta’s needy citizen get a fresh start to the new year.

Shower day is taking place Friday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Free transportation is being provided by Augusta Transit, which will be picking people up from the following locations:

Broad St. Transfer Station -1546 Broad St.

Salvation Army Center for Hope -1384 Greene St.

Gap Ministries -1240 Ellis St.

Master’s Table Soup Kitchen -702 Fenwick St.

The first trips start running at 8:30 a.m. But buses will make several return trips if you miss the first one.

In addition to free showers, DPH will have other resources available as well, including: