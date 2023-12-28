AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Project Refresh is hosting a shower day to help Augusta’s needy citizen get a fresh start to the new year.
Shower day is taking place Friday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Free transportation is being provided by Augusta Transit, which will be picking people up from the following locations:
- Broad St. Transfer Station -1546 Broad St.
- Salvation Army Center for Hope -1384 Greene St.
- Gap Ministries -1240 Ellis St.
- Master’s Table Soup Kitchen -702 Fenwick St.
The first trips start running at 8:30 a.m. But buses will make several return trips if you miss the first one.
In addition to free showers, DPH will have other resources available as well, including:
- Free food
- Clothing, coats, and shoes
- Free haircuts and manicures
- Information about local community resources