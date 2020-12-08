Project list for SPLOST approved

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) For Augusta city leaders it was a package that made dollars and sense as city leaders giving final approval to the 250-million-dollar project list for the next phase of the Special Purpose sales tax

“I think it’s a great package, we took care of quality of life we took care of infrastructure we got a building going up for juvenile court,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

There’s also 25 million dollars for a new James Brown Arena.

14 million for a deck to solve parking issues at the depot property.

But the package has no funding for any requests from museums or arts and culture groups angering some.

“They’re still shutting that down that’s a big no, no, no,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The vote to approve the final package was seven in favor three against

Commissioners Clarke and Dennis and Marion Williams voting against, Commissioner the Marion Williams threatening now to campaign against it.

“We hadn’t had much discussion on it at least I had not I just think that we got to be inclusive and I don’t think the SPLOST package is inclusive and I’m going to advocate against the SPLOST,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

But supporters saying there is something for all of Augusta in the project list including five million dollars for a water park, with the plan is to use that money as an enticement to bring in private dollars for a bigger project.

“And the new administrator is going to look for some additional resources in addition to our five million dollars so I think it’s going to be good,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

But the final say on the projects list will be up to the voters in March in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.