North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Construction on the new fire station on Martintown Road in North Augusta, is coming along.

A lot of progress has been made on the new building. People driving by can see the new brick on what was just a steel frame.

Crews continue to work hard after delays caused by supply shortages.

“Well, so far they’ve been doing pretty good. They’ve had some supply chain issues that delayed them a couple times, you know, 6-7 months, waiting for materials to work. But it looks like everything is moving along pretty well,” said City Councilman, David Mcghee.

Mcghee said the people of North Augusta can expect a ribbon cutting very soon.

“The superintendent just informed me that he’s still looking at June or July completion. And they’re just chugging along trying to get done as quick as they can.”

The fire station will likely be open before the new public safety headquarter breaks ground, which could be by the end of the summer.

City leaders are still working on the design for it and expect to start accepting bids soon.