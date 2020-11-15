Programs, events by Positively Augusta to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — December 1 is World AIDS Day and the good folks at Positively Augusta are working to end the stigma surrounding the virus.

The organization is having a number of awareness events and programs between now into December.

UWalk20 is taking place Saturday, December 12. It’s the organization’s yearly run/walk for World AIDS Day and HIV Awareness. This year it will be virtual.

Sign up: https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Augusta/AnnualUWalk19

The Sandra E Wimberley Education is Prevention Scholarship is also underway. Richmond County High students will be able to do a virtual essay using Snapchat, Tik TOK, Instagram, Facebook, etc., to discuss the importance of why HIV/AIDS should be discussed in schools.

Application: https://www.facebook.com/PositivelyAugusta/

Send video: positivityaugusta@yahoo.com.

November 28, Positively Augusta, along with Project Impact, will have a silent headphone virtual workout party.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/PositivelyAugusta/photos/a.834919339911351/4565587426844505/?type=3&theater

Executive Director Yanza Collins joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more details about the various events.