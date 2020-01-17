Pro-Tem says depot project can move forward

The clock continues to tick on the future of the depot project.

Several commissioners saying they expect the project is dead, after the developer said if 50 thousand dollars in earnest money is not refunded by the end of the month, they would terminate the project

Commissioners have set their own January 28th deadline, to have all issues with the project settled.

“There is nothing that Bloc Global has done wrong they asked for their earnest money its there money they deserve it back they didn’t even have to put that money in there’s just a lot of misinformation out there it’s unfortunate this is the way way the city of Augusta does business,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Despite the deadlines no depot project issues are on the agenda for next week’s commission meeting.