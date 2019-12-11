Private I Dance License pulled from Tuesday’s Committee Meeting Agenda

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- A 19-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly shot and killed two people at a local nightclub. It happened Saturday night at Private “Eye.” Antoine Redfield was stopped by authorities while trying to drive away from the scene.



Redfield is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault, gun charges, and fleeing the scene. The victims have be identified as 28-year-old Charles Lawson and 23-year-old Ja’brie Dominguez.

When NewsChannel Six arrived at the municipal building for a hearing to discuss the dance license, commissioners hadn’t even been made aware the item was pulled from the agenda.

“I want to listen to exactly what went on, but also take into consideration what’s being discussed today in order to see whether one affects the other, to see if it will still be okay for the public to be apart of this,” says Bobby Williams who is in charge of District 5.

Commissioner Marion Williams says it’s not clear to him whether the nightclub owners should have to pay for the actions of its patrons.

“Well I don’t know if this is going to have any additional play. These are some children. Young folks that weren’t trained nor raised did some troubled things and it’s going to continue unless we go back to the basics,” says Williams who’s in charge of District 9.

The application to add dance to the existing license was approved back in November.

The application was approved by the Planning and Development Office and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.



“What would you have to say about trying to get that addition?”

“It’s already a comedy club, I figured that’s enough. It already attracts a lot of people. That would probably bring more problems,” says Toby Avery who works in the area.

Although it was not up for discussion on Tuesday’s meeting, it seemed as if some commissioners would have given the okay.

“If you’re going to stop any growth or any good thing because of what somebody does, there’s always going to be something like that,” says Marion Williams.

“I don’t think there’s anything that the facility could have done to prevent that so there should be nothing that prevents us from awarding them a license,” says Dennis Williams.

Neighbors say security at the club is an issue.

“There is always something going on down there. I’ve heard people say there’s shootings there all the time,” says Avery.