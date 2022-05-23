Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Warren Road here is one of the satellite advance voting sites, but on Tuesday your going to have to be a registered voter on Warren Road to cast your vote on Primary Election Day.

Monday was the calm before, and after the storm.

There was some activity at the Elections office, voters dropping off absentee ballots.

Following record breaking advance voting in Augusta.

“We did higher numbers than 18 and 20 20 combined, so it was really unexpected, especially during a primary, usually we don’t see that kind of turnout,” said Elections Director Travis Doss.

For Augusta, the nine-candidate race for mayor tops the ticket, driving interest, and four out of five commission races are also contested.

With Tuesday Election Day and Doss reminding voters they must go to their registered precinct to cast ballots.

“On Election Day you do have to go to the polling place you are assigned, the polls are open from 7-AM to 7-PM, so of course we recommend before you go look yourself up on my voter page or give our office a call,” said Doss.

Doss is predicting a 35% to 40% percent turnout in Richmond County for this election.

And with a number of local and statewide races with multiple candidates it appears likely the election will not be over on Tuesday night, because it will be difficult for some candidates to get more than 50 percent of the vote.

“All races they have to 50 percent, so I think a run-off on June the 21st, is very likely,” said Doss.

With June runoffs likely it means every precinct in Richmond County will be open and elections are not cheap Doss saying the run-off, will cost between 150 and 200 thousand dollars.