AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- “We still have full lives, we have families, we have jobs, we have hopes, we have aspirations– all the things that everyone else has, we just want you to realize that we’re not that different than you are,” former Augusta Pride President Lonzo Smith said.

The Metropolitan Community Church in Augusta was filled with people believing in one common truth: love.

“It’s so, it’s so powerful that it moves you to tears,” Smith said.

The LGBTQIA + community gathered just before Pride Week kickoff, to discuss things important for the community.

“I think that event’s like this are really important ‘cause it sort of sets the tone for the serious side of pride. So, the history, the people we’ve lost, and why it still matters– why we should keep fighting,” Luna Godsey said.

Luna Godsey is a part of the LGBTQIA + community and believes Pride Week just emphasizes that there is still work to be done.

“When we come together and we see that there’s a community of people wanna see change, and we constantly remind ourselves that there’s work to be done, we don’t just sort of sit back and let it happen,” Godsey said.

So, leaders like past Augusta Pride President Lonzo Smith say finding freedom within yourself starts with knowing where you feel safe and accepted.

“There is shelter, there is sanctuary, there is love. If you’re ever feeling that you’re misunderstood, if you’ve ever felt alone, if you ever felt the people in your family aren’t understanding you– this is where this community sort of steps up and realizes that we can circle the wagons around people and make them feel the love,” Smith said.

While the festivities will begin on Monday, community leaders and members just want people to remember the reason they celebrate in the first place.