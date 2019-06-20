Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg to visit North Augusta Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during a house party, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Winterset, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A 2020 presidential hopeful will be in the Augusta River Region on Saturday, June 22.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be at Maude Edenfield Park in North Augusta.

We’re told he will be available to answer questions from the community.

This event is open to the public and outdoors. Gates open at 5 p.m. ADA parking and seating is available.

This event is hosted by the Aiken County Democratic Party and the Richmond County Democratic Party.

Buttigieg served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, since 2012.

Maude Edenfield Park is located at 495 Brookside Avenue, North Augusta.