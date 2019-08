AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The road to the White House leads to Augusta. 2020 Presidential hopeful Tim Ryan (D) will be at Paine College August 26.

The college’s Student Government Association is hosting a town hall on Gun Violence and Gun Reform.

It will be in the HEAL Complex across the street from the main campus.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. The town hall starts at 6:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Parking will be available in the HEAL Complex and Chapel Parking lots.