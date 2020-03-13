President of the Convention of Visitor’s Bureau speaks on postponing of The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Business owners say a postponed Masters is better than one without spectators.

The Usry family owns multiple restaurants in town. They typically do two months worth of business during masters week and they’re looking forward to whatever business a tournament at a later date could bring.

CVB president Bennish Brown says something similar about visitors.

“Our organization will rebound and look at our priorities of how do we get overnight visitors here during the summer and during the other times of the year and certainly we will be listening for more information from Augusta National on exactly when they’ll decide to have the Masters later this year and we will work with our industry to make sure that we still have a great experience for people,” says Bennish Brown.

Everyone we talked to in the business community said ‘postponed’ still leaves the option for a masters influx to our local economy.