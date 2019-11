AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A recent study found that Americans get most of their exercise from their daily routine, including shopping and running errands – making it safe to say that hitting the stores this gift-buying season might be a great way to stay active.

Planet Fitness trainer Lexus Lewis stopped by Good Morning Augusta Weekends to chat with anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk on ways to get ready for the holiday shopping season.