Prepare for CSRA College Night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tonight, the James Brown Arena will be packed with students aiming to begin their careers to earn a college degree.

More than 120 schools from around the US and 10 professional societies will be at College Night. People will have the chance to attend seminars and get free information about financial aid, HOPE and LIFE scholarships. Also, essay writing tips so students can get into the college they want.

College Night is also an opportunity for students to explore what their careers may look like in the future.

‘We give them a map. A layout of the arena and then they can go to the colleges and speak to the reps they prefer to speak to. And then when they have time, they can also speak to the reps that they may be not have planned to because it is a wonderful opportunity where you have so many colleges represented under one roof,” said Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Education Outreach Program Coordinator spokesperson Glayds Moore.

About $16,000 of scholarship money will be up for grabs at College Night.

Moore explained, “The requirement is that they have a 2.5 GPA upon graduation and then after that, they will receive a check from our administrator from the College Night fund.”

College Night will last from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on September 12, 2019, at the James Brown Arena ( 601 7th St, Augusta, GA 30901).

To see a full list of colleges coming to the CSRA College Night, click or tap here.