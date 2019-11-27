Preparations underway for One Table Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Preparations are underway for one of Aiken’s biggest holiday traditions — One Table Aiken.

“Right here, I have about maybe 10 turkey haves on the grill.” Clement Curry showed NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Curry and his motorcycle club are just a number of volunteers giving a helping hand in this year’s One Table. He and his group has participated in the community event for about five years and this year is no exception. “It takes about at least four or five hours to cook a turkey,” he shared.

The Alley will be transformed into a meeting place where one can give thanks for what they have and also give thanks for those in the community around them.”We want anybody and everybody to feel welcome to come on out. We have a complete traditional Thanksgiving meal,” One Table Event Coordinator Kathryn Wade said.

Thursday, November 28, the Alley in Aiken will be transformed into a meeting place where one can give thanks for what they have and also give thanks for those in the community around them. One Table Aiken kicks off at 11 a.m. In 2018, roughly 1200 people attended the free event.

Meats, gravy, dressing, rice, mashed potatoes, vegetables and lots of deserts will be on hand. “There’s probably about 300 pans of food that get prepared and each for each year. So it’s a lot. We have about 20 churches that do most of the food preparation and that helps us make this happen,” Wade shared.

Wednesday afternoon, volunteers were getting treats from members of the community. The staging area was at Aiken’s Newberry Hall.

“They allow us to come in here and we stage our dessert cutting in here and we also use the kitchen so we’re able to heat the food up and keep it warm so that it’s warm to go out onto the buffet tables,” Wade said.

About 100 volunteers will serve in a number of areas including setting up, serving guests, and delivering meals.

“We figure it probably is about 600 hands that will touch this before it’s all said and done and that would include about 120 day of volunteers, she added.

It’s a way for those in the community to give back during this season of giving.

“I like doing this for the community. That’s what I like to do,” Curry added.

“I was born and raised here and I just think it’s important to give back to your community, serve your fellow citizens and it’s just an opportunity to share my time with the community,” Wade shared.

“We’re just reaching out to people, trying to help the elderly, and do ministry work,” Anthony Corley said.

One Table Aiken kicks off Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.