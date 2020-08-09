Preliminary 5.1 earthquake reported near NC; several report feeling in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Many people in the CSRA have contacted the NewsChannel 6 newsroom wanting to know more about a possible earthquake in the area.

While no earthquake has been confirmed in Georgia and South Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey, a 5.1 earthquake magnitude hit SE of Sparta, North Carolina, Sunday morning.

No other details have been released.

Residents in areas like Augusta, Aiken, North Augusta, and the Upstate of South Carolina mentioned that they felt something.

