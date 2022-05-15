AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local business is temporarily closed following a car crash Sunday.

At around 9 a.m. Sunday, May 15, employees of the Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Augusta posted on social media about having “an incident.” According to employees, a pregnant woman was struck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One other person was injured but refused treatment, they added.







We’re working to learn more information from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.