(WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting many people are without power in the area as severe weather makes its way through the CSRA.
If you want to report a power outage in your neighborhood, check below for resources from your electric provider.
- Georgia Power – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Jefferson Energy Cooperative – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Aiken Electric Cooperative – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Dominion Energy – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Washington EMC – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Rayle EMC – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Planter’s EMC – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Edisto Electric Cooperative – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
Stay ALERT with the FREE App
Take the power and reliability of WJBF Live VIPIR 6 with you wherever you go! Download the FREE app from WJBF and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Get the CSRA’s most accurate forecast and stay alert when you sign up for VIPIR 6 Alerts.
Features:
- Customizable severe weather alerts up to 15 minutes faster than any other weather app
- Integrated weather alerts with Baron Tornado Index (BTI) rankings built-in*
- Interactive radar with 24-hour futurecast, pan and zoom, and interactive overlays
- Visible and infrared satellite cloud imagery
- Current conditions based on your location
- Hourly and extended forecasts in both quick view or detailed format
- Customizable locations by zip or city, up to 16 locations including your current location
- Regional and nationwide temperature map
*The Baron-exclusive alerts are accompanied by a simple 1-to-10 ranking on the likelihood of a tornado with the approaching storm cell.