AUGUSTA (WJBF) – After several concerned calls from viewers, NewsChannel 6 has confirmed a power outage at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and other buildings in the area.
At this time the emergency services and operating room have suspended services.
The Chief of Public Affairs for the VA Augusta Health Care System issued the following statement:
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and some surrounding facilities are experiencing intermittent power outages at its downtown Augusta location at 950 15th Street. Because the outage originated outside our facility, we are working closely with local power agencies to return full power to Medical Center. Be assured that generator power is enabling inpatient care at the our downtown Medical Center. Our operating room and emergency department have suspended services until power is returned to the area. In addition, our downtown phone lines are not operational, at present. However, the VA Augusta mainline – 706-733-0188 – is working. Our uptown campus at 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904, has not been affected by the outage and continues to offer full services to Veteran patients. We will provide updates via social media and our website as the situation progresses. Thank you for your patience and understanding.Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs, VA Augusta Health Care System