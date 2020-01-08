Postponing demolition of the old Law Enforcement Center to be voted on

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners are scheduled today, January 8th, to discuss the future the old Law Enforcement Center on Walton Way.

A motion to approve postponing the demolition of the ‘old jail’ is on the Commission agenda.

Many people are interested in using the old jail like filmmakers and those with Juvenile Court. So far, the old jail has hosted three movie shoots which have brought in more than a million dollars to the Garden City. Movie producers have expressed interest in shooting future films at the old jail.

On the other side of the coin is Juvenile Court. Augusta commissioners have heard from Judge Carl Brown who has been requesting the old jail be turned over to them so they can utilize the building.

Although, there is a possibility the old Law Enforcement Center could be used by both Juvenile Court and Hollywood.

“That is definitely an issue we need to look at. I’m just not sure if the current facility on 401 is the ideal place. Especially when you look at renovating and all that. You can build a new one for probably less than what it would cost to renovate,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

He added, “We’re going to leave that one and a half million that was allocated with the last SPLOST to demolish it. We were told the jail probably has a three to five-year life span for filming and so at the end of that, or anytime between we decide to tear it down, it’ll be there ready to go.”

The Augusta Commission will be meeting today at noon to discuss the old Law Enforcement Center options.

