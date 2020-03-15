Postponement of The Masters has Topgolf Augusta assessing when to open

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Topgolf Augusta was scheduled to open its doors on Riverwatch Parkway during Masters week but that may not be the case now.

The Coronavirus is putting a halt to the most prestigious golf tournament in the world. The Augusta National Golf Club announced the postponing of The Masters Golf Tournament as well as the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals.

But now with The Masters postponed, we wanted to know if Topgolf Augusta would still open around the time that would have been Masters week.

“In light of the tournament being postponed, we are assessing our opening plans and hope to be announcing an update soon,” Morgan Schaaf of Topgolf Entertainment Group told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk in an email.

