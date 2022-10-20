AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Multiple fire companies in Aiken County, including a ladder crew, were called out to respond to reports of billowing smoke from an abandoned mill in Warrenville.

Crews discovered the fire at the mill on 512 Trestle Pass, right off of Main Street, with the first call coming in just before 10:30 a.m.

There were multiple road closures in the vicinity due to fire trucks in the area and lines crossing the road. Trestle Pass was fully blocked and one lane of Main Street was shut down, as well.

Railroad companies were also contacted to cease traffic in the area while crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, they have investigators looking into the origin and cause of the fire.

Fire department personnel were still on-scene as of 2:45 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, according to Aiken County dispatch.