Possible murder/suicide in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Columbia County officials are investigating a possible murder/suicide.

Authorities received a call at around 6 p.m. Friday in reference to the incident at a home in the 4700 block of Walton’s Cir in Evans.

A woman said that Robert Cipperly called her and told her that a family member had cut her wrists.

“We tried several times to call both Cipperly’s phones but we had negative contact,” according to Major Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

After being given a key to the house, authorities found Robert Cipperly inside sitting in a recliner with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

A small revolver was lying in his lap, Major Morris added.

In the master bedroom, Sarah Cipperly was found in the bathtub with an apparent gunshot wound to her head.