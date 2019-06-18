Possible Hepatitis A exposure at Aiken Popeye’s

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Another Hepatitis A warning from South Carolina DHEC.

According to a release, an employee at the Popeye’s restaurant on York Street in Aiken tested positive for the virus.

D-HEC officials say, if you ate at that restaurant between June 4th and 12th you’ll want to talk to your doctor about post exposure treatment.

You may also visit the county health department between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with no appointment necessary.

DHEC declared a statewide hepatitis A outbreak on May 13, 2019, based on a steady increase in cases. Between Nov. 1, 2018, and June 14, 2019, 147 hepatitis A cases have been reported.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus.

Most people who get hepatitis A feel sick for several weeks, but they usually recover completely and do not have lasting liver damage. Certain individuals are at greater risk for severe hepatitis A infection and are encouraged to seek vaccination.

Those individuals include anyone with a weakened immune system, liver disease (such as hepatitis B or C) or anyone who abuses injection or non-injection drugs.