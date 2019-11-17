Positively Augusta to host annual HIV/AIDS U<Walk in December

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Positively Augusta is working one day at a time to stop the spread of HIV/AIDS and eradicate the stigma.

The organization is putting on the annual U<Walk. It’s the organization’s yearly run/walk for World AIDS Day and HIV Awareness.

The event is free for the entire family. There will be free food, giveaways, and raffles.

Yanza Collins the Executive Director at Positively Augusta, Inc, joined Good Morning Augusta Weekends anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event and the impact the organization is making in the CSRA.